Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh pays a farewell call on PM Sheikh Hasina

DHAKA, SEPT 7 (DNA) – High Commissioner for Pakistan, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui paid a farewell call on Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina this morning.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated the High Commissioner for completing a successful tenure and appreciated the High Commission’s initiatives to bring both countries closer.

The High Commissioner expressed his thanks for the support extended during his tenure and hoped that the bilateral ties would further grow in the period ahead.

The High Commissioner also conveyed the message of goodwill and friendship from the leadership of Pakistan, which was reciprocated.

The two sides agreed to continue working for further strengthening of the fraternal relations between the two countries. DNA