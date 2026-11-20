LONDON, NOV 20 /DNA/ – Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mr. Tipu Usman, presented his Letters of Credence to His Majesty King Charles III at a formal ceremony held at St James’s Palace in London.

As per tradition, the High Commissioner and Mrs. Saima Usman were escorted to St James’s Palace in a horse-driven state carriage by the Vice-Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps.

During his audience with The King, High Commissioner Tipu Usman conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan to His Majesty. He reaffirmed the deep respect and affection the people of Pakistan hold for His Majesty and recalled the fond memories of his previous visit to Pakistan.

The High Commissioner reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening its longstanding and multifaceted relations with the United Kingdom, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, cultural cooperation and people-to-people ties.

His Majesty King Charles III, while welcoming the High Commissioner and Mrs. Usman, extended his good wishes to the leadership and people of Pakistan.