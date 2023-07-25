Pakistan’s Growing Youth Population: Challenges and Opportunities

By: Ms. Sabahat Ali

Pakistan, like many other developing countries, is experiencing a significant demographic shift, marked by a substantial increase in its youth population. With nearly two-thirds of its populace under the age of 30, the country faces both challenges and opportunities in harnessing the potential of this youth dividend. This article explores the implications of Pakistan’s growing youth population and how it can pave the way for a brighter future while addressing critical challenges.

Challenges:

Education and Skill Gap: One of the major challenges is ensuring access to quality education and skill development for the burgeoning youth. Despite notable efforts, Pakistan’s education system continues to grapple with inadequate infrastructure, low teacher-student ratios, and outdated curricula. Bridging the gap between education and employable skills is vital to empower the youth and promote economic growth.

Unemployment and Underemployment: As the youth population expands, so does the demand for employment opportunities. However, Pakistan faces a rising challenge of unemployment and underemployment among young people. The lack of job opportunities, coupled with an ever- increasing labor force, poses a serious threat to the country’s stability and social cohesion.

Political Involvement and Youth Engagement: Engaging the youth in the political process is essential for fostering a more inclusive and representative democracy. Unfortunately, the disillusionment of the youth with politics and governance is a pressing concern. Creating platforms for meaningful participation and addressing their concerns can help cultivate a more politically active and responsible youth population.

Opportunities:

Demographic Dividend: If harnessed effectively, Pakistan’s growing youth population can be transformed into a demographic dividend, propelling the nation’s economic growth. By investing in education, skill development, and entrepreneurship, the youth can become a productive workforce capable of driving innovation and progress.

Entrepreneurship and Innovation: The youth are often at the forefront of innovation and technological advancements. Encouraging entrepreneurship and supporting startup ecosystems can create job opportunities, boost economic growth, and address the challenge of unemployment. Initiatives like government-backed loans, mentorship programs, and incubators can nurture the entrepreneurial spirit among the youth.

Social Change and Activism: Pakistan’s youth has demonstrated a strong inclination towards social activism and change. Their engagement in social and environmental causes can drive

positive transformation and contribute to building a more equitable society. Empowering young activists and providing platforms for their voices to be heard can lead to lasting societal improvements.

Digital Connectivity: With the proliferation of digital technology, the youth in Pakistan have greater access to information, knowledge, and global trends. Leveraging this digital connectivity can open up new avenues for learning, skill development, and economic participation. Promoting digital literacy and expanding internet accessibility can unlock vast opportunities for the youth.

Conclusion:

Pakistan’s growing youth population presents a double-edged sword of challenges and opportunities. Addressing the education and employment gaps is crucial to harness the potential demographic dividend. Empowering the youth through education, skill development, and political engagement can pave the way for a brighter future for Pakistan. By fostering an environment that supports innovation, entrepreneurship, and activism, the nation can unlock the full potential of its young generation and shape a prosperous and inclusive society.

