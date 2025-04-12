Pakistan’s grand mufti urges Muslim govts to wage jihad against Israel

ISLAMABAD, APR 12: Mufti Taqi Usmani – The Grand Mufti of Pakistan – has called for a complete boycott of Israel and its supporters, declaring jihad to be an obligatory duty for all Muslim governments in the face of Israel’s continued aggression against Palestine.

Speaking at the National Palestine Conference in Islamabad, Mufti Usmani expressed his discontent with the global response to Israel’s actions, accusing both Israel and the United States of disregarding international law.

Mufti Usmani criticized the United Nations, labeling it a “toy” in the hands of Israel and the U.S., while also condemning the United States’ unwavering support for Israel. Despite a ceasefire agreement, he noted that bombing in Gaza has continued.

He condemned the U.S. Secretary of State’s statement, which suggested that no matter how many Muslims Israel kills, the U.S. would not abandon its support for Israel.

“The Muslim Ummah has failed to provide sufficient support to those fighting to protect the first Qibla,” Mufti Usmani said, underscoring the necessity of jihad. He emphasized that Muslim rulers, despite their financial contributions, have not taken meaningful action. “What is the use of the armies of Muslim countries if they do not engage in jihad?” he asked.

The religious scholar added that practical, human, and financial support for Palestinians is mandatory for all Muslims. He also reiterated that Pakistan has no connection with Israel and would never recognize the state. Mufti Usmani referenced the stance of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who described Israel as an “illegitimate child” and positioned Pakistan firmly against any ties with the state.

Fazl speaks at National Palestine Conference

In the same vein, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), delivered a speech urging the Muslim world to unite in solidarity with Palestinians. He stressed the importance of sending a strong message to the world that Muslims stand with their Palestinian brothers, regardless of their country of origin.

Rehman reinforced Mufti Usmani’s call for jihad, claiming it is not only Pakistan’s duty but the responsibility of the entire Islamic world to defend Palestine. He further emphasized that Israel’s historical violence against prophets and its continued actions in Gaza must be condemned.

“Israel is a state terrorist. Its history is one of murder and destruction,” he said, reaffirming that Palestinian land was unjustly taken in 1948, when Palestinians owned 94 percent of the land.

Rehman also challenged claims that Palestinians gave land to Israelis, urging historical accuracy regarding the territorial occupation. He pointed out that in 1917, Jews only inhabited 2 percent of Palestine, while 98 percent was populated by Muslims. By 1947, Palestinians still controlled the majority of the land.

National Palestine Conference declaration

A unanimous declaration from the National Palestine Conference highlighted the atrocities committed in Gaza. According to the statement, over 55,000 Palestinians have been martyred, with 200,000 more injured. The conference described the destruction of civil infrastructure, including hospitals and schools, calling the situation a genocide rather than a mere war.

The declaration also criticized the United Nations Security Council for its inaction and condemned the U.S. for continuously vetoing resolutions aimed at addressing the Gaza crisis. The statement concluded by calling jihad an obligatory duty for all Muslims, echoing the sentiments expressed by Mufti Usmani.

In his address, Maulana Fazlur Rehman also questioned Pakistan’s economic policies, criticizing the country’s reliance on Western powers, particularly the U.S. “I curse such an economy that runs at the mercy of the Jews,” he remarked, pointing out the historical lessons of the early days of Islam when the Muslim community prevailed despite economic pressures.

He concluded by criticizing the current government’s silence on Palestine, calling it a betrayal of Pakistan’s founding principles. Rehman also announced plans for a million march in Karachi to further express solidarity with the Palestinian cause and demand action from the Pakistani government.

The National Palestine Conference also declared next Friday as the Day of the Oppressed and Detained Palestinians. The event is expected to mobilize support for Palestine across the Muslim world, aiming to pressure governments to take a stronger stance against Israeli occupation and aggression.