Pakistan’s first modern police hospital to open by December

ISLAMABAD, JUL 19 /DNA/ – Pakistan’s first modern police hospital is nearing completion. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed that the construction of the 252-bed hospital be completed and made functional by December.

During his visit to the under-construction National Police Hospital at the Police Headquarters, he inspected the site and issued necessary directives to concerned authorities. Mohsin Naqvi stated, “This project was initiated by Ahsan Iqbal, and InshaAllah, I will see it through to completion. All resources will be utilized to make the hospital functional.”

‎Interior Minister further directed that the finishing work of the hospital be completed swiftly. Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Ali Nasir Rizvi, gave a detailed briefing to the Interior Minister, stating that the National Police Hospital is being built at a cost of 6.4 billion rupees, with construction starting in June 2023.

The grey structure of the 252-bed hospital has already been completed. He also added that an institute is being established alongside the hospital to train more than 500 nurses. DIG Security, Ali Raza, and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.=DNA