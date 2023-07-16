Pakistan’s first Judicial Protection Unit establish; to enhance the judges security

ISLAMABAD, JUL 16 (DNA) — Following the special directives of Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mian Shehbaz Sharif and the special interest of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, the Security Division Islamabad has undergone a comprehensive reorganization.

This initiative, aimed at enhancing security measures, has led to the establishment of Pakistan’s first Judicial Protection Unit, a police public relations officer said.

He said that the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has spearheaded the complete restructuring of the Security Division to fortify the security of judges’ offices, court premises, and residences. The newly formed Judicial Protection Unit will operate under the vigilant supervision of the SSP Security Division.

In addition, a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been issued for security of all courts, and over 500 high-tech security cameras have been installed in court facilities. These cameras are integrated with the advanced surveillance system of the Safe City Islamabad project, enabling direct monitoring of court premises.

To further bolster the security of residences and courts, a request for the recruitment of 550 personnel has already been submitted to the Ministry of Interior. Once the necessary financial resources are allocated, the performance of this unit will further improve.

Earlier, the Islamabad Capital Police established various units to enhance security in the federal capital. These units include the Diplomatic Protection Unit (DPU), which focuses on safeguarding foreign diplomats and delegations in Islamabad. The Special Protection Unit (SPU) is tasked with ensuring the security of Chinese nationals and other foreigners residing and working in Islamabad.

Additionally, the VVIP Protection Unit is responsible for providing comprehensive security measures for the President and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Lastly, the High Security Zone Protection Unit (HSZPU) is in charge of protecting members of the National Assembly, federal ministers, high-ranking officials, ministries, and civil offices.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, emphasized that the restructuring of the Security Division is motivated by the objective of ensuring the safety of foreign embassies and diplomats in the federal capital, as well as safeguarding national dignitaries and important offices. — DNA