Pakistan’s first Int’l Arbitration Training Programme concludes

ISLAMABAD, JUL 4 /DNA/ – Pakistan’s First Comprehensive International Arbitration Training Programme – Module I, organized by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of Pakistan, International Mediation and Arbitration Centre (IMAC) delivered by the International Centre for Appropriate Dispute Resolution and Prevention (ICADRP), successfully concluded in Islamabad following five days of intensive training from 29 June to 3 July 2026.

Designed to strengthen Pakistan’s capacity in international commercial arbitration, the programme brought together an exceptional cohort of participants, including senior government officials, Secretaries to the Government, Members of Parliament, legal advisers, and dispute resolution professionals from across the country.

The programme was delivered through an innovative, practice-oriented methodology that moved beyond conventional lectures. Each day featured highly interactive workshops, realistic arbitration simulations, procedural exercises, drafting sessions, tribunal deliberations, and group-based problem-solving activities, enabling participants to develop practical skills required in modern international arbitration. The program was designed and delivered by ICADRP in collaboration with International Law Institute (ILI), Washington, D.C., based on international standards.

The training was led by Dr. Nudrat E. Piracha, Chief Executive Officer of ICADRP, together with Mr. Carlos Dávila of the International Law Institute (ILI), Washington, D.C., ICADRP’s international collaborating institution. The faculty was further strengthened by renowned arbitration practitioners contributing as Assessors, including Mr. Farrukh K. Qureshi, Founding partner of Samadani Qureshi Aqlaal, Mr. Zafar Iqbal Kalanauri, Mr. Nasir Khan, MBE, Co-Founder of the CIArb Pakistan Branch, and Ms. Mahwish Elahi, who collectively brought decades of international arbitration and dispute resolution experience to the programme.

A special highlight of the programme was the visit of Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law and Justice, who interacted with participants during the training and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s arbitration ecosystem and developing internationally competent dispute resolution professionals.

The programme concluded with a closing ceremony graced by Barrister Aqeel Malik, Minister of State for Law and Justice, who congratulated the participants on successfully participating in Module I and commended the Ministry, IMAC, ICADRP, and the International Law Institute for organising and delivering a programme of international standards. He emphasized the growing importance of international arbitration in promoting investor confidence, facilitating cross-border commerce, and enhancing Pakistan’s legal capacity in international dispute resolution.

The successful completion of this course, making those who will qualify the assessment, skilful to serve as an arbitrator in Pakistan, marks an important milestone in Pakistan’s journey towards building a world-class arbitration community. Through strategic international collaboration and experiential learning, ICADRP remains committed to developing the next generation of arbitration practitioners capable of representing Pakistan in complex international commercial and investment disputes.