Pakistan’s financing needs fully met for this year: SBP chief

ISLAMABAD, July 23 (DNA): Pakistan’s $33.5 billion external financing

needs are fully met for the financial year 2022-23, the State Bank of

Pakistan (SBP) chief said on Saturday, adding that “unwarranted” market

concerns about its financial position will dissipate in weeks.

Fears have risen about Pakistan’s stuttering economy as its currency

fell nearly 8% against the US dollar in the last trading week, while the

country’s forex reserves stand below $10 billion with inflation at the

highest in more than a decade.

“Our external financing needs over the next 12 months are fully met,

underpinned by our ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme,”

the acting governor of Pakistan’s central bank, Murtaza Syed, told

Reuters in an emailed reply to questions.

Pakistan last week reached a staff-level agreement with the

International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the disbursement of $1.17 billion

in critical funding under resumed payments of a bailout package.

“The recently secured staff-level agreement on the next IMF review is a

very important anchor that clearly separates Pakistan from vulnerable

countries, most of whom do not have any IMF backing,” he said.

However, the lender’s board needs to approve the agreement before the

disbursement, which is expected in August, before which there remain

prior policy actions to be fulfilled, according to sources familiar with

the matter.

But some question Pakistan’s ability to meet external financing needs,

including debt obligations, despite the IMF funding.

Syed played down those concerns saying Pakistan’s public debt profile,

one of the “main flashpoints” for markets these days, is a lot better

than in vulnerable countries with high public debt.

The country’s public debt-to-GDP ratio is 71%.

“Pakistan’s external debt is low, of relatively long maturity, and on

easier terms, since it is heavily skewed toward concessional

multilateral and official bilateral financing rather than expensive

commercial borrowing,” he said.

In a recent presentation to international investors reviewed by Reuters,

Syed said $33.5 billion in gross external financing needs would be met

“comfortably” with $35.9 billion in available financing.

Most of the financing was shown from multilaterals, oil payment

facilities, and rollovers of bilateral financing, and the heaviest

financing needs were in Q2 of FY23.

The presentation also compared the situation in Pakistan to Sri Lanka,

which recently defaulted, and said: “Pakistan tightened monetary policy

and allowed the exchange rate to depreciate as soon as external

pressures began.”

It added that Sri Lanka’s fiscal position had been much worse than

Pakistan’s, with primary deficits three to four times larger since the

pandemic.

Syed said Pakistan is being unfairly grouped with more vulnerable

countries amid panic in global markets due to a commodity supercycle,

tightening by the US Federal Reserve and geopolitical tensions.

“Markets are responding to these shocks in an unfairly broad-brush way,

without paying enough attention to Pakistan’s relative strengths,” he

said.

“We expect this reality to dawn in the coming weeks and the unwarranted

fears around Pakistan to dissipate.”