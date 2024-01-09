Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increase by 9.10%

| January 9, 2024
Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, JAN 09 (DNA) — Pakistan’s export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 9.10 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $232.697 million during July-November (2023-24) against exports of US $213.282 million during July-November (2022-23), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan also surged by 39.30 per cent from $37.263 million in November 2022, against the exports of $51.911 million in November 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan however witnessed a nominal decline of 0.50 per cent during November 2023 as compared to the exports of $52.177 million in October 2023, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 4.99 per cent in the first five months, from US $11.915 billion to US $12.510 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $3.187 million against US $11.523 million last year, showing a decline of 72.34 per cent in July- November (2023-24).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for Afghanistan witnessed a decrease of 6.11 per cent from US $1.373 million in November 2022, against the imports of US $1.289 million in November 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghanistan into the country increased by 52.72 per cent during November 2023, as compared to the imports of US $0.844 million during October 2023, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 16.02 per cent, from $25.341 billion to US $21.281 billion, according to the data. — DNA

