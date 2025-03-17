Pakistan’s Evolving National Security: Challenges and Imperatives

by Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

Pakistan’s national security has remained a dynamic concept, evolving with the passage of time in response to both internal and external challenges. In the modern world, a nation’s security is no longer determined solely by its military strength but by the resilience of its institutions, economy, and society. The convening of another National Security meeting under the chairmanship of the Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly reflects the gravity of the challenges Pakistan faces today. It is imperative that this session builds upon the insights and resolutions of previous meetings to formulate policies that secure Pakistan’s survival in the current global scenario.

Over the years, Pakistan has sought to institutionalize its approach to national security. Several national security meetings have been convened at critical junctures in the country’s history, shaping policies that have impacted its stability and growth. The establishment of the National Security Council under various governments was an effort to ensure a structured and comprehensive security policy.

The previous policies emphasized the importance of economic security alongside military preparedness, recognizing that economic stability forms the backbone of national resilience. These were the product of extensive consultations with all stakeholders and marked a shift in Pakistan’s approach, moving from a purely defense-oriented security framework to a broader, more inclusive strategy that encompassed human security and economic development.

Despite these measures, security threats have continued to evolve, requiring continuous adaptation. The recent resurgence of terrorism, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, poses a grave challenge. The hijacking of the Jaffar Express and the tragic loss of innocent lives underscore the urgency of addressing insurgency with a renewed and strategic counterterrorism approach. The persistence of groups such as the Baloch Liberation Army and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan demonstrates the necessity of strengthening intelligence networks, deploying modern surveillance technologies, and enhancing inter-agency coordination to neutralize such threats before they materialize into devastating attacks.

Hybrid warfare, too, has emerged as a formidable challenge. Pakistan is increasingly being targeted by misinformation campaigns, cyber threats, and psychological operations aimed at weakening national institutions and sowing discord within the population. The rise of social media as a battleground for perception management necessitates the development of a robust cybersecurity infrastructure. This meeting must address ways to counter misinformation, protect digital assets, and educate the public about hybrid threats that seek to destabilize the country from within.

Economic stability remains a fundamental pillar of national security. The depreciation of the rupee, inflation, and the ongoing energy crisis are not merely financial concerns but also national security imperatives. A weakened economy exposes the nation to external pressures and undermines its ability to maintain strategic independence. Aligning Pakistan’s economic policies with long-term security objectives is essential. Trade partnerships with key allies such as China, Saudi Arabia, and Gulf nations must be strengthened, while economic diplomacy should play a central role in reducing external dependencies. The expansion of industrial and technological sectors can further bolster economic security, reducing reliance on foreign aid and ensuring sustainable development.

Regional stability is another key concern. The situation in Afghanistan remains uncertain, with continued instability along Pakistan’s western border. Effective border management, increased intelligence sharing with regional allies, and diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan’s leadership are essential to prevent the spillover of violence and extremism into Pakistan. Tensions with India, particularly over Kashmir, continue to shape Pakistan’s security policies. While military preparedness remains crucial, diplomatic avenues must also be explored to prevent escalation and ensure that Pakistan’s security interests are safeguarded through regional and international engagement.

Internal political stability plays a critical role in shaping national security. Political polarization and institutional conflicts weaken the state’s ability to respond effectively to security threats. National security should be a non-partisan issue, where collective decision-making takes precedence over political rivalries. Civil-military relations must be based on a model of cooperation, where national interest dictates strategy rather than individual or institutional ambitions. Parliament, security forces, and civil institutions must work in harmony to develop policies that ensure stability and progress.

The success of this national security meeting will depend on the adoption of clear, actionable strategies. A stronger and more empowered National Security Council should be institutionalized, ensuring that security decisions are made within a structured and permanent framework rather than on an ad hoc basis. Counterterrorism measures must be intensified through better coordination among intelligence agencies and the deployment of modern surveillance technologies. The revival of the National Counter Terrorism Authority can play a crucial role in consolidating efforts against insurgent threats.

Diplomatic engagement remains an essential tool in securing Pakistan’s national interests. Active participation in regional peace dialogues, improving relations with neighboring countries, and utilizing forums such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to advocate for Pakistan’s security concerns can help build alliances that strengthen national resilience. Strengthening partnerships with China, Turkey, and Gulf nations while maintaining balanced relations with Western powers will ensure that Pakistan remains strategically positioned in an increasingly polarized global environment.

Public engagement and national unity are fundamental to long-term security. A strong and cohesive society acts as the first line of defense against internal and external threats. Promoting interfaith harmony, fostering national integration, and ensuring equitable development across provinces can address socio-economic disparities that often lead to unrest and extremism. Strengthening local governance structures will improve law enforcement, service delivery, and overall governance, reducing the space for elements that seek to exploit governance gaps.

The decisions made in today’s national security meeting will have long-lasting implications. Pakistan stands at a critical crossroads where its survival depends on a well-coordinated approach that integrates military strength, economic resilience, political stability, and diplomatic foresight. National security can no longer be viewed in isolation from economic and social factors. It is the combined strength of these elements that will determine Pakistan’s ability to navigate the complexities of the modern world. The success of this meeting will be measured not just by the policies it proposes but by the commitment of all stakeholders to their effective implementation. If the resolutions of this session lead to decisive actions, Pakistan can emerge stronger, more secure, and better prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.