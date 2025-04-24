Pakistan’s Envoy confers civil awards on Chinese for strengthening bilateral ties

BEIJING, Apr 24 (DNA): In a ceremony that celebrated the enduring partnership between Pakistan and China, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, presented prestigious civil awards to two distinguished Chinese leaders for their exceptional contributions to the bilateral relationship at an elegant investiture ceremony held here at the Embassy of Pakistan.



On behalf of the President of Pakistan, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi conferred the civil award “Hilal-i -Quaid-i-Azam” on Fu Zhiheng, President of the China Great Wall Industry Corporation, and “Tamgha-i-Imtiaz” to Zhang Baozhong, Director of the China Peace and Development Fund, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.



Ambassador Hashmi, in his address, emphasized the lasting impact of their contributions, calling their work “not just a single movement, but part of a much larger, ongoing story.”

Fu Zhiheng was recognized for his pivotal role in Pakistan’s space development, including his involvement in launching Pakistan’s remote sensing satellites, which have been critical for agricultural forecasting and disaster response.

His support also led to the establishment of the Pakistan Space Center, a significant milestone in the country’s technological advancement.



Zhang Baozhong, on the other hand, was celebrated for his transformative leadership at the China Overseas Ports Holding Company, where he spearheaded the development of the Gwadar project, contributing to regional integration and economic growth.

His commitment to strengthening ties between Pakistan and China, even after completing his formal roles, has left a lasting impact on the region.