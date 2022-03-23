Pakistan’s embassy in Bulgaria marks national day

SOFIA, MAR 23 /DNA/ – On the occasion of the 82nd National Day of Pakistan, a simple and dignified flag-hoisting ceremony was organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Sofia, Bulgaria. Pakistani community members from different walks of life and students from Sofia Medical University participated in the event.



The event was organized outside the World Trade Centre Sofia, where the Embassy is located. At the start of ceremony, the Pakistani flag was hoisted by Ms. Mariam Madiha Aftab, Ambassador of Pakistan to the Republic of Bulgaria. The participants then moved to the Chancery Hall of the Embassy, where messages of the President and Prime Minister were then read out to the audience.



Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador congratulated Pakistanis all over the world and especially in Bulgaria on the 82nd National Day of Pakistan which also marked 75th anniversary of independence of Pakistan. While giving a brief history of the day, she admired the determination and commitment of Pakistan’s founding fathers and freedom fighters because of whom Pakistan emerged as an independent country in 1947. She also highlighted the importance Pakistani government gives to its Diaspora abroad and assured the community of full support whenever required.



She also remembered the innocent Kashmiris on the occasion, who continue to suffer under the brutal Indian repression, and said that the Pakistani government will continue to provide them moral, diplomatic and political support till the resolution of this issue in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions.



At the end of the ceremony, the audience was served with refreshments.