Pakistan’s election as G-24 chairman important diplomatic milestone: PM Shehbaz

LAHORE, Nov 01 (DNA):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday termed Pakistan’s election as chairman of the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four (G-24) an important diplomatic milestone, stating it would further strengthen the country’s voice and role in global economic affairs.



According to a spokesperson, expressing deep pleasure over the achievement, the Prime Minister commended Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and the entire Ministry of Finance team for their tireless efforts, effective diplomacy, and professional capabilities.

He appreciated the Finance Minister and his team for their proactive role during the annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), noting that their efforts helped secure a prominent position for Pakistan in providing economic leadership to developing nations.

The Prime Minister said the G-24 chairmanship would provide Pakistan with an influential platform to advocate for essential reforms in the global financial system, ensure equitable financial assistance to combat climate change, and foster sustainable development opportunities for emerging economies.