Pakistan’s cities unite with diverse traditional cuisine at 10-day Lok Mela festival

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP/DNA):The ongoing 10-day Lok Mela festival has brought together people from all walks of life and cities, showcasing Pakistan’s vibrant cultural heritage and tantalizing traditional cuisine where visitors are flocking to indulge in mouth-watering delicacies like Balochi Sajji, Sarson ka Saag, Chapli Kabab, Sindhi Biryani and Chapal Kabab.

A report aired by PTV News channel stated that Pakistan’s cities have come together to celebrate the country’s rich culinary diversity at the 10-day Lok Mela festival.

The festival, which kicked off in Islamabad, features a wide range of traditional cuisine from across Pakistan, showcasing the unique flavors and cooking techniques of each cities.

From the spicy karhai of Peshawar to the flavorful biryani of Karachi and from the savory sarson ka saag of Lahore to the mouthwatering Balochi Sajji, the festival offers a culinary journey through Pakistan’s diverse cities, said a visitor while enjoying food.

The report highlighted that the festival aims to promote cultural unity and exchange among Pakistan’s cities providing a platform for artisans, chefs, and musicians to showcase their talents.

With thousands of visitors attending the festival daily, Lok Mela has become a symbol of Pakistan’s shared cultural heritage and traditions, said a youngsters’ group.

I am loving the variety of traditional dishes here and the flavors are amazing” a Islamabad resident added.

“I have never tasted such authentic Peshawari Kabab outside of Peshawar” said a student visited with his school friends.

“Lok Mela has become a yearly tradition for me. The food, music and crafts everything is just fantastic” Maria Ahmed, a women came from Punjab said.

“I am so glad to see our cultural heritage being celebrated through food. It is a true representation of Pakistan” Tahir Hussain a businessman mentioned.

“The kebabs from Quetta are to die for I have had them every day since the festival started” Aliya Fatima a food blogger added.

“Lok Mela has become an iconic event, celebrating Pakistan’s heritage and traditions. We will continue to support such initiatives” Mayor of Islamabad also added.

“We have sold out of our famous Sindhi biryani every day since the festival started. The response has been overwhelming” a food stall owner said.

“Lok Mela provides a platform for small businesses like ours to showcase our traditional cuisine. We are grateful for the opportunity”, a homemade food seller said.