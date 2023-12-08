Friday, December 8, 2023
Pakistan’s Ambassador to Indonesia presents credentials to President Joko Widodo

| December 8, 2023
ISLAMABAD, DEC 8: Ameer Khurram Rathore, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Indonesia, officially presented his credentials to Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Rathore conveyed warm regards from Pakistan’s leadership, which President Jokowi graciously reciprocated.

This exchange of sentiments marks a continued strengthening of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Indonesia.” DNA

