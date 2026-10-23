Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Presents Copy of his Credentials

DNA

BEIJING: Dr. Syed Ali Asad Gillani, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, presented a copy of his credentials to H.E. Mr. Hong Lei, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of China and Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Gillani expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended to him and reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the Chinese side to further strengthen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China.

He underscored the importance of building on the longstanding friendship between the two countries and advancing bilateral cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

Ambassador Gillani looks forward to working with Chinese counterparts to further deepen the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and China which a generation of leaders from both countries have worked very hard to build. Beijing – 23 -10-2026