Pakistan’s airspace restrictions cost Air India over INR 8.2bn

New Delhi, JUN 4: Air India has incurred losses exceeding INR 8.2billion due to Pakistan’s continued ban on the use of its airspace, aviation sources divulged on Wednesday.

The restriction, which has now been in place for 40 days, is severely affecting operations. Air India alone is reportedly losing INR 200million per day as a result of the rerouting and increased operational costs.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has written a formal letter to the Indian government, expressing concern over the ongoing situation and its financial implications, according to aviation insiders.

“If the ban continues, it will become increasingly difficult to maintain operations,” Wilson warned.

In addition to Air India, other Indian airlines have also suffered multi-billion-rupee losses due to the continued airspace restrictions imposed by Pakistan.