Pakistanis rejoice as Kuwait resumes work and family visas

ISLAMABAD, MAY 26: Kuwait has ended a 19-year ban on visas for Pakistani citizens. This means Pakistanis can now apply for different types of visas to go to Kuwait, including:

Work visas (for jobs)

(for jobs) Family visit visas (to meet relatives)

(to meet relatives) Business visas (for work-related trips)

(for work-related trips) Tourist visas (for vacations)

Why is this important?

More job opportunities – Thousands of skilled Pakistani workers can now work in Kuwait and send money back home, which helps Pakistan’s economy. Stronger relations – This improves ties between Pakistan and Kuwait. Faster process – Visas will be applied for online, and some may be approved in just 1 minute to 24 hours. Higher earnings – Since Kuwait’s currency (the Dinar) is very strong, Pakistani workers can earn more and support their families better.

Who made this happen?

The Kuwaiti government and Pakistan’s Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis worked hard to lift the ban.

Final Benefit:

This is great news for Pakistanis who want to work, do business, or visit family in Kuwait—it opens new doors for jobs, trade, and travel!