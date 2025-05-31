Pakistani youth to gain global jobs through ICCI-BEOE partnership

ISLAMABAD, MAY 31: /DNA/ – In a landmark move aimed at enhancing employment opportunities and skill development for Pakistani youth, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) have agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The initiative is designed to empower the country’s youth with market-relevant skills, enabling access to international employment avenues.

The agreement was reached during the visit of Muhammad Tayyab, Director General of BEOE, to the ICCI, where he held a detailed meeting with Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President ICCI. The DG was accompanied by Farrukh Jamal, Director BEOE.

Speaking on the occasion, DG BEOE Muhammad Tayyab noted the vast potential of Pakistani youth and underscored the importance of strong industry-academia linkages to channel their talent effectively.

“The private sector is central to driving innovation, business growth, and national development,” said DG Tayyab. “BEOE is fully committed to supporting ICCI in this shared vision.” He also announced the appointment of Umar Qureshi, Convener of Export of Manpower and Overseas Pakistanis at ICCI, as the focal person for coordination.

President ICCI Nasir Mansoor Qureshi highlighted the Chamber’s recent initiatives, including the launch of an ERP system to improve service delivery to its members. He reiterated ICCI’s role as a bridge between the government and private sector.

He also stressed the urgent need to equip youth with practical skills, enabling them to become job creators rather than job seekers. “Our goal should be to nurture a generation of entrepreneurs and enhance the global standing of the green passport,” he remarked.

Muhammad Ishtiaq Qureshi, Coordinator to President FPCCI on Overease Pakistanis and HR Department also contributed his insights for the purpose.

On this occasion Faheem Iqbal Chaudhry, Chairman Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association, Advisor to ICCI President Naeem Siddiqui and other were also present.