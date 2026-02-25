Pakistani visitors to the UK can now use eVisas

Mahnoor Ansar

ISLAMAAD: Those travelling to the UK, including tourists, can now use a new eVisa system, receiving confirmation by email rather than stickers in passports.

Visitors will continue to submit their applications online and attend a visa application centre to provide biometrics. Successful applicants will have a digital record of their immigration status provided through an eVisa, accessible through an online UK Visas and Immigration account. It means applicants no longer need to attend a visa application centre a second time to collect their passport, instead holding on to it after their biometrics session.

eVisas provide a more secure way to manage immigration status and reduce the risk of lost or damaged documents. Applicants can generate a share code to prove their visa status at borders and elsewhere. There is no change to visa processing times, eligibility criteria or conditions.

British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, said:

“This is a hugely exciting step for Pakistanis visiting the UK for tourism, visiting loved ones, or business meetings, that removes a big step from the application process. As well as being able to save time by holding on to your passport, the new share code system makes it easier than ever to demonstrate your visa status.”

UK visa applicants are strongly discouraged from using visa agents. Applicants should apply directly on gov.uk, the only source for trusted information.

Last year eVisas were successfully rolled out for students and those on work visas. Thousands of people across the globe have already used them at UK airports. Existing sticker visas are unaffected by today’s changes.

Further guidance is available at www.gov.uk/eVisa.

