Pakistani, Turkish universities sign cooperative agreement

Islamabad/Istanbul, FEB 28 /DNA/ – Under the auspices of Association of Private Sector Universities Pakistan (APSUP), Pakistani universities have signed cooperative agreements with leading Turkish universities during their visit to Istanbul. The agreements were signed by Istanbul Aydin Univeristy and Yeditepe University with Pakistani universities including University of Lahore, Superior University, Preston University, Iqra University, University of Management & Technolgy, Gift University, Indus University and Univeristy of Sialkot. The main areas of cooperation include exchange of included exchange of faculty & students for teaching, research, studies, collaboration for short-term programs, research projects & publications, organising joint seminars, conferences & other academic events, cooperation in online learning, development of joint & dual degree programs and organising joint cultural activities designed to promote international understanding. On this occasion Chairman APSUP, Prof. Dr. Ch. Abdul Rehman, President Istanbul Aydin University Prof. Dr. Mustafa Aydin, Rector Istanbul Univeristy Prof. Yadigar Izmirli, Mian Imran Masood Chief spokesperson APSUP , Prof. Dr. Canan Aykut Bingol Rector Yeditepe Univeristy, Dr. Abdul Basit President APSUP Federal Chapter, Muhamamd Anwar Dar Chairman Gift Univeristy, Prof. Dr. Sumaira Rehman Rector Superior Univeristy, Prof. Dr Asif Raza Rector Univeristy of Management & Technology, Prof. Dr. Shahid Qureshi Rector Gift Univeristy, Murtaza Noor Executive Director APSUP, Ms. Ayesha Zahid Executive Director Superior Univeristy, Nabhan Shah Karim Head of Marketing & Communication, Institute of Business Management and representatives of Univeristy of Lahore, Iqra University and Univeristy of Sialkot. The visiting Pakistani delegation also expressed condolence over human loss during recent earthquake and offered Fatiha.