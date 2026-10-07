Pakistani troops already in Saudi Arabia across multiple domains: ISPR DG

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani troops are already present in Saudi Arabia across multiple capabilities and domains, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General (DG) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Wednesday.

Asked by CNN whether Pakistani troops or personnel were already on the ground in Saudi Arabia as part of the Makkah alliance, the ISPR DG said the forces had been there for decades.



“Pakistani troops have been there for decades […] in Saudi Arabia,” Lt Gen Chaudhry said.

He said the Makkah alliance had not emerged “in a vacuum”, pointing to the longstanding diplomatic, political, military and people-to-people ties between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.

“So I can share with you that Pakistani troops, in multiple capabilities and domains, are already there,” the ISPR DG said.

The remarks come after Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye agreed to immediately implement their collective defence commitments and ensure the “rapid deployment” of agreed military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in Riyadh on Monday, according to a joint statement shared by Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

The three countries said the deployment would take place under approved arrangements and in accordance with their respective national laws, with the measures aimed at enhancing readiness, military integration and collective capacity.

The Makkah Joint Defence Agreement was signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in August. Under the agreement, an armed attack against one member is considered an attack against all.