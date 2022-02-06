Pakistani soldiers embraced shahadat in cross border fire from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on Pakistani troops in Kurram District. Own troops responded in a befitting manner. As per intelligence reports, due to fire of own troops, terrorists suffered heavy causalities. However during fire exchange, Lance Naik Ajab Noor (resident of Karachi, age 34 yrs), Sepoy Ziaullah Khan (resident of Lakki Marwat, age 22 yrs), Sepoy Naheed Iqbal (resident of Karak, age 23 yrs, Sepoy Sameerullah Khan (resident of Bannu, age 18 yrs) & Sepoy Sajid Ali (resident of Bahawalnagar, age 27 yrs) embraced shahadat. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that interim Afghan Government will not allow conduct of such activities against Pakistan, in future. Pak Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.