Pakistani Scholar Participates in the 7th ADA University Policy Forum in Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD, APR 14 /DNA/ – Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director of the China-Pakistan Study Centre, Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), participated in the 7th ADA University Policy Forum held in Khankendi and Baku, Azerbaijan. Organized by ADA University, and the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the forum serves as a global platform fostering meaningful dialogue and forward-looking strategies in response to a rapidly evolving world order.

The ADA Policy Forum, a prestigious event that brings together renowned scholars and thought leaders from around the world, was held under the theme “Facing the New World Order”. This year’s edition commenced on April 8 at Karabagh University in Khankendi, inaugurated last year as a landmark of Azerbaijan’s reintegration efforts in the Karabakh region. The following day, participants assembled in Baku, where they had the opportunity to meet and engage in a candid discussion with President Ilham Heydar Oghlu Aliyev on the global political landscape.

Representing Pakistan, Dr. Talat Shabbir brought valuable insights shaped by his extensive expertise in international relations, South Asia, and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Dr Shabbir spoke on Global South: Voice of Multipolarity. His participation reflected Pakistan’s growing engagement with regional dialogues and global policy discourse.