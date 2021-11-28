Pakistani president greets Azerbaijan
Ashgabat, NOV 28: President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the liberation of Azerbaijani lands and restoration of territorial integrity.
I highly appreciate his contribution to this work,” said President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, speaking at the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization.
He congratulated Azerbaijan on the victory in the Patriotic War.
