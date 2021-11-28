Monday, November 29, 2021
Pakistani president greets Azerbaijan

| November 28, 2021

Ashgabat, NOV 28: President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the liberation of Azerbaijani lands and restoration of territorial integrity.

I highly appreciate his contribution to this work,” said President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, speaking at the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

He congratulated Azerbaijan on the victory in the Patriotic War.

