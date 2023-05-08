Pakistani President Arif Alvi meets Qin Gang

On May 5, 2023 local time, Pakistani President Arif Alvi met with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Islamabad.

Alvi asked Qin Gang to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping. He said that the Pakistan-China friendship is rooted in the profound traditional friendship between the people of the two countries. The more the international situation undergoes profound changes, the more necessary it is to forge a close and solid Pakistan-China friendship and carry forward the fine tradition of frequent exchanges between the two countries.

Pakistan wholeheartedly appreciates China’s strong support for the country’s pandemic response and post-disaster reconstruction, as well as the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan. Pakistan is firmly committed to the one-China policy and supports China in sovereignty, territorial integrity and other issues concerning its core interests.

Pakistan looks forward to working with China to advance the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and deepen cooperation in agriculture, connectivity, and information technology. Pakistan will do its utmost to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Pakistan and stands ready to work with China to promote peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan.

Qin Gang conveyed President Xi Jinping’s cordial greetings to Alvi. He said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, with consolidating and developing the “ironclad” friendship being the priority of successive governments of both countries. China has always firmly stood with Pakistan, supported Pakistan’s unity, stability, development and prosperity, and backed Pakistan’s efforts to safeguard national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China is ready to join hands with Pakistan to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, jointly fend off external risks and challenges, and take solid steps to advance the building of a China-Pakistan community with a shared future.

Qin Gang pointed out that China is ready to work with Pakistan to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, accelerate the development of the CPEC, and deepen cooperation in such fields as industry, agriculture, information technology, and disaster prevention and mitigation. China is also ready to help Pakistan revive its economy and improve people’s well-being. Noting that the two sides should strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, Qin Gang said more excellent students of Pakistan are welcome to China for study. China is ready to work with Pakistan to strengthen communication and coordination on the Afghan issue, promote peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan, and help maintain regional stability and development.

Qin Gang: We Hope Young Diplomats of China and Pakistan Will Hold High Aspirations and Continue Working Hard to Carry Forward the Great Cause of China-Pakistan Friendship（在外交学院与巴青年外交官互动）

On May 5, 2023 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang attended the unveiling ceremony of the Foreign Service Academy of Pakistan in Islamabad, and interacted and communicated with young diplomats of China and Pakistan. Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar was present. The Foreign Service Academy of Pakistan was rebuilt on the previous compound of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan.

With full passion and vivid words, the young diplomats of China and Pakistan shared their views on and experience in carrying forward the “ironclad” friendship between China and Pakistan. Qin Gang spoke highly of the mission and responsibility of carrying forward the China-Pakistan friendship undertaken by the young diplomats of the two countries and praised that the cause of the China-Pakistan friendship will be carried forward by future generations and embrace a bright future.

Qin Gang said that the China-Pakistan friendship has a long history, a profound foundation, fruitful results and bright prospects. It is a good example of state-to-state relations, a living textbook that should be studied and a good story that everyone should try to tell well. He called on the young diplomats, as masters of the cause of China-Pakistan friendship, to have a sense of the times, a sense of mission and a sense of urgency, and lose no time in acting as both doers and advocates of China-Pakistan friendship, telling stories of China-Pakistan friendship well and amplifying the common voice of China and Pakistan.

Qin Gang pointed out that the world today is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century. The collective rise of China, Pakistan and other developing countries has had a profound impact on the international landscape and world order. China advocates that all countries should stick to independence and follow the development paths suited to their national conditions, and calls for mutual respect, equality and win-win cooperation among countries.

China does not seek self-interests, does not put its own interests first, does not impose its own system and culture on others, and does not bully countries smaller in size with less power. China advocates that disputes between countries should be peacefully resolved through dialogue and consultation rather than resorting to force or the threat of force, and that all countries should join hands to address global challenges, advance the building of an open, inclusive, clean, and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity, and build a human community with a shared future. A modernized China will strengthen the force for world peace and justice. The young diplomats of China and Pakistan should see through the trend, tell right from wrong, act in line with the trend of the times and the aspirations of the people of all countries, and oppose erecting barriers, inciting confrontation and stoking “a new Cold War”.

Qin Gang said that the China-Pakistan community with a shared future is not diplomatic rhetoric but has profound historical roots, solid public support and strong practical needs. The “ironclad” friendship between China and Pakistan has been part of the DNA of the two peoples. The risks and challenges facing the world today are increasing, but true gold doesn’t fear the test of fire.

The greater the pressure, the more it can demonstrate the value of the “ironclad” China-Pakistan friendship; the greater the pressure, the more China and Pakistan need to pull together in times of trouble, strengthen communication, coordination and cooperation, and jointly achieve common development and progress. China and Pakistan must redouble their efforts to ensure the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, in a bid to bring more and better benefits to the two peoples. The two sides should also strengthen coordination and cooperation in international affairs.

Qin Gang stressed that relay baton of China-Pakistan friendship has been passed to the younger generation of the two countries. He hopes that the young diplomats of China and Pakistan will hold high aspirations and keep a global vision, work side by side and continue working hard, carry forward the great cause of China-Pakistan friendship, uphold justice, do the right thing and take the right path, and strive for world peace, justice and progress.

Qin Gang Holds the Fourth Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari（第四次中巴外长战略对话）

On May 6, 2023 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang held the fourth round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad.

Qin Gang said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, and bilateral relations have withstood the test of time and remained rock-solid. China highly appreciates Pakistan’s valuable support on issues concerning China’s core interests, and will, as always, firmly support Pakistan in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, back Pakistan in fighting terrorism, and champion Pakistan in maintaining unity and stability, achieving development and prosperity, and playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs.

Qin Gang noted that China is ready to work with Pakistan to implement the important common understandings reached between leaders of the two countries, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, strengthen strategic communication, and advance all-round cooperation between China and Pakistan, so as to add new impetus to the development of bilateral relations and bring stability and positive energy to the region and the world.

Both sides should promote the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), expand cooperation in fields including industry, agriculture, mining, science and technology and information technology, foster new growth drivers of the CPEC, and deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges. China will continue to do what it can to support Pakistan in accelerating development and maintaining financial stability.

China is ready to deepen cooperation with Pakistan in security capacity building and security system, and expects Pakistan to continuously take the strictest measures to ensure the security and safety of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

Qin Gang said that China is ready to work with Pakistan to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative in Pakistan first and strengthen coordination with Pakistan within multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, firmly safeguarding international fairness and justice, as well as common interests of developing countries.

Noting that Pakistan regards China as an eternal friend, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that it is the consensus of various Pakistani political parties and all walks of life to consolidate the traditional friendship between Pakistan and China, and deepening Pakistan-China friendship and cooperation is the cornerstone and remains at the center of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The Pakistani side appreciates China’s assistance in evacuating Pakistani nationals from Sudan and China’s great help in its fight against floods. The Pakistani side firmly opposes any attempt to contain China, firmly believes that China will continue to develop and achieve success, and will always stand with China. Pakistan remains firmly committed to the one-China policy, and firmly supports China on all issues related to China’s core interests. Pakistan expects to closely cooperate with China to jointly advance the CPEC development, strengthen cooperation in fields including agriculture, trade, finance, connectivity, cultural exchanges, counter-terrorism and defense, and promote the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to enter a new era.

The Pakistani side will do its utmost to hunt the suspects of the China-related terrorist attacks, and crack down hard on terrorist organizations such as the East Turkestan Islamic Movement and the Baloch Liberation Army, to ensure the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

Pakistan supports the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and appreciates China facilitating the reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Pakistan stands ready to work with China to strengthen coordination and cooperation in multilateral institutions, to jointly combat terrorism and address global challenges including climate change.

The two sides also had in-depth exchanges of views on strategic issues of mutual interest and concern.

Qin Gang: Build Closer and More Friendly Relationships as Neighbors and Partners（答记者问1）

On May 6, 2023 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari jointly met the press in Islamabad.

When asked by a journalist about China’s expectations of the upcoming fifth China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue, Qin Gang said that the fifth China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue is the first foreign ministers’ dialogue held by the three parties since the major changes in the Afghan situation in 2021, and marks the restart of the trilateral cooperation mechanism among China, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

As an important platform for carrying out exchanges and cooperation related to the Afghan issue, the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue is conducive to pooling consensus among countries in the region on the Afghan issue, and safeguarding regional peace and stability.

Qin Gang pointed out that China, Afghanistan and Pakistan are friendly neighboring countries linked by mountains and rivers. In particular, Afghanistan and Pakistan, sharing long boundaries of more than 2600 kilometers, are inseparable neighbors, brothers sharing weal and woe, and a community with a shared future. Qin expressed his hope that the two sides will adhere to good-neighborliness and friendship, and find solutions to respective differences through dialogue and consultations.

Qin Gang said that China expects to increase good-neighborliness and mutual trust among the three countries in the spirit of mutual respect, candidness and friendship, mutual benefit and win-win results through the meeting, promote the extension of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan, explore the advancement of cooperation in such fields as trade, investment and connectivity, enhance cultural and people-to-people exchanges among the three parties, expand common interests, and build closer and more friendly relationships as neighbors and partners.

China is ready to strengthen counter-terrorism and security cooperation with Afghanistan and Pakistan, and join efforts to firmly combat terrorist forces including the East Turkestan Islamic Movement and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, so as to defend regional security and stability.

Qin Gang noted that China and Pakistan actively support peaceful reconstruction in Afghanistan and hope that the Afghan Taliban will build an inclusive government and exercise moderate governance, coexist with neighboring countries in harmony, and in particular, heed neighboring countries’ security concerns and take stronger measures to crack down on various terrorist forces in Afghanistan.

Qin Gang emphasized the call on the country primarily responsible for the Afghan situation to shoulder its responsibility in real earnest, and take more concrete actions to help Afghanistan realize peace, stability, and improvement of people’s livelihood, instead of continuing to freeze the assets of the Afghan people and impose unilateral sanctions on Afghanistan.

Qin Gang: Implement the Important Common Understandings Reached by Leaders of the Two Countries, and Speed up China-Pakistan All-round Cooperation（答记者问2）

On May 6, 2023 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari jointly met the press after co-chairing the fourth round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad.

Qin Gang said that China and Pakistan, as all-weather strategic cooperative partners, are committed to building a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era. The iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan is a valued asset created by history and also a shared acknowledgement of the two peoples. China appreciates Pakistan’s political support on issues related to China’s core interests and major concerns.

China will, as always, firmly support Pakistan in safeguarding sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity, finding a development path suited to its national conditions, pursuing unity, stability, prosperity and strength, and playing its due role in global and regional affairs.

Qin Gang noted that he and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari agreed to resume communication at all levels and mechanism consultations across the board in the post-pandemic era, implement the important common understandings reached by leaders of the two countries, and speed up China-Pakistan all-round cooperation.

The two sides agreed to accelerate major projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), plan and conduct industrial cooperation, and actively expand cooperation in new areas including agriculture, technology and new energy, in a bid to help Pakistan achieve higher-quality and more sustainable development.

The two sides agreed to track down and severely punish the culprits in Chinese-targeted terrorist attacks, further deepen security and counter-terrorism cooperation, and enhance collaboration in regional counter-terrorism affairs.

The two sides agreed to strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges to bring the two peoples closer.

The two sides agreed to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative and other initiatives in Pakistan first, strengthen multilateral coordination and cooperation, and oppose the Cold War mentality, zero-sum game and bloc confrontation.

The two sides also called for resolving differences through dialogue and consultation, jointly safeguarding international fairness and justice, promoting the cause of world peace and development, and joining hands to build a human community with a shared future.

Qin Gang Meets with Acting Foreign Minister of the Afghan Interim Government Amir Khan Muttaqi（见阿富汗临时政府代理外长穆塔基）

On May 6, 2023 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Acting Foreign Minister of the Afghan Interim Government Amir Khan Muttaqi in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Qin Gang said that China and Afghanistan are traditionally friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers. The two countries have been supporting, understanding and trusting each other. No matter how international and regional situations evolve, China will always stand firmly with the Afghan people and support Afghanistan in pursuing a development path that suits its national conditions. China will, as always, respect Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, deepen China-Afghanistan cooperation in various fields, and help Afghanistan realize self-reliance, peace, stability, development and prosperity at an early date.

Qin Gang emphasized that Afghanistan should earnestly fulfill its commitment to fighting terrorism, resolutely crack down on terrorist forces, including the East Turkistan Islamic Movement, and ensure the safety and security of Chinese personnel and institutions in Afghanistan.

China will continue to advance the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan trilateral dialogue and cooperation based on the principles of equal consultation, practical cooperation and friendship, mutual benefit and win-win results.

Amir Khan Muttaqi said that Afghanistan attaches great importance to developing relations with China and will never allow any force to use the Afghan territory for anti-China activities. Afghanistan hopes to strengthen cooperation with China in such fields as economy, trade, cultural and people-to-people exchanges and infrastructure development within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative to safeguard the common interests of the two sides and benefit the two peoples.

Afghanistan hopes to live in harmony with China, Pakistan and other neighboring countries and is ready to actively promote Afghanistan-China-Pakistan trilateral cooperation to promote regional stability and prosperity.

Qin Gang Attends the Fifth China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue（第五次中阿巴外长三方对话）

On May 6, 2023 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang attended the fifth China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue in Islamabad, Pakistan. Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired the dialogue, and Acting Foreign Minister of the Afghan Interim Government Amir Khan Muttaqi attended the dialogue.

Qin Gang said that the successful hosting of the foreign ministers’ dialogue marks the restart of the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan cooperation mechanism. China, Afghanistan and Pakistan are traditionally friendly neighbors connected by mountains and waters. China always attaches importance to developing friendly relations with Afghanistan and Pakistan, and stands ready to join hands with Afghanistan and Pakistan through bilateral and trilateral cooperation mechanisms to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, share development opportunities, meet security challenges together, jointly advance the progress of civilizations, set an example of cooperation among neighbors, through mini-multilateralism and on hotspot issues, and defend and promote regional stability and prosperity.

Qin Gang emphasized that China is ready to strengthen counter-terrorism and security cooperation with Afghanistan and Pakistan, uphold the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security, firmly oppose any form of terrorism, reject supporting or using terrorism and “double standards” on fighting terrorism, and strengthen cooperation on combating terrorism with greater efforts.

The three parties should strengthen cooperation on counter-terrorism and security affairs under regional multilateral frameworks including the mechanism of coordination and cooperation among Afghanistan’s neighboring countries. Qin expressed his hope that Afghanistan and Pakistan will further strengthen safety and security measures for Chinese nationals, institutions and projects.

Qin Gang noted that China is ready to strengthen strategic communication and policy coordination among the three countries through the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan trilateral cooperation channels, and enhance good-neighborliness, friendship and strategic mutual trust.

China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Afghanistan and Pakistan in development and connectivity, deepen the bond and connection of interests among the three countries, share each other’s development opportunities and achievements, and increase cultural and people-to-people exchanges among the three countries.

Amir Khan Muttaqi and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan cooperation is of great significance to advancing regional peace and prosperity. Afghanistan and Pakistan are ready to actively promote trilateral cooperation, formulate a roadmap for cooperation in such fields as politics, security and economy, safeguard the common interests of the three countries, achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, and bring benefits to the people of the three countries and other countries in the region.

The three foreign ministers had candid and in-depth exchanges on such issues as good-neighborliness and mutual trust, security cooperation and counter-terrorism, connectivity and trade and investment, and reached a series of consensus.

The three parties agreed to uphold good-neighborliness and friendship, deepen political mutual trust, respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, properly handle conflicts and differences through equal consultation, oppose interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, reject illegal unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan, and object to all acts that undermine regional peace and stability.

The three parties agreed to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation, take multi-pronged measures, address both symptoms and root causes, and jointly respond to terrorism threats based on the principle of mutual respect and treating each other as equals.

China and Pakistan support the Afghan interim government in strengthening capacity building to better cope with the terrorism threats. The Afghan side briefed on its domestic security situation and counter-terrorism efforts, and stressed that it will not allow any forces to use Afghanistan’s territory for activities against China and Pakistan.

The three parties agreed to restart the dialogue mechanism under the framework of the foreign ministers’ dialogue, and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in such fields as economy, trade, agriculture, poverty reduction, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges, advance the Belt and Road cooperation, support the extension of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan, promote connectivity among the three countries and the region, and improve the cross-border trade system, with a view to enhancing economic integration among the three countries and achieving sustainable development.

Chinese FM: China firmly supports Pakistan in achieving unity, stability

（见陆参）

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir in Islamabad, Pakistan on May 6, 2023.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said China firmly supports Pakistan in achieving unity, stability, and economic self-reliance.

While meeting with Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir on Saturday, Qin said China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, and their time-tested and rock-solid friendship has always maintained strong vitality.

China looks forward to higher-level cooperation and joint efforts with Pakistan to meet challenges and pursue common development and prosperity, the Chinese foreign minister said.

China firmly supports Pakistan in fighting terrorism and is ready to work with Pakistan to promote high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and strengthen military exchanges and defense cooperation, Qin said.

For his part, Munir said Pakistan and China are all-weather friends and brothers, and the Pakistani people often say that the friendship between the two neighbors is higher than mountains, deeper than the ocean and sweeter than honey.

The Pakistani military is firmly committed to carrying forward the Pakistan-China friendship and building an unbreakable Pakistan-China community with a shared future, Munir said.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Afghan issue and other international and regional issues of common concern.