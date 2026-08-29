Pakistani-origin news vendor meets French Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, AUG 29 (DNA): Pakistani-origin newspaper vendor Ali Akbar met Friday with France ambassador Nicolas Galey, in recognition of his tireless journey and decades long public service.

Ali Akbar has been selling newspapers on the streets of Paris for more than five decades, was honoured with the “Ordre national du Mérite” by the President of the French Republic earlier this year.

Ambassador praised that the prestigious award recognises his extraordinary journey, dedication, and decades-long contribution to public life in the French capital. For over 50 years, Akbar has been a familiar figure to Parisians, distributing newspapers and engaging with generations of readers.

The honour was conferred in recognition of his hard work, resilience, and the respect he has earned within the community.

Members of the Pakistani diaspora in France expressed pride over the recognition, calling it a testament to the contributions of Pakistani expatriates abroad.

The Ordre national du Mérite is one of France’s highest civilian honours, awarded for distinguished service to the nation.=DNA