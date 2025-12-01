Pakistani Navy evacuates family with baby from Sri Lankan floods

ISLAMABAD, DEC 1 /DNA/ – During the ongoing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts in Sri Lanka, the embarked Z-9 helicopter on Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF conducted rescue operations in the flooded Kotikawatta area. During search and rescue operation a stranded family for the last five days, including a 7-month-old infant were safely recovered from a rooftop. Subsequently, the evacuated family was transported to safe location in coordination with local authorities. The successful conduct of rescue operation is a testimony of Pakistan Navy’s professionalism and commitment to international obligations.

Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF with embarked helicopter is on overseas deployment to Sir Lanka.