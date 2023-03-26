Pakistani Musk: ‘Elon Khan’ spotted buying fruits in Pakistan

A meme went viral on social media showing entrepreneur Elon Musk as a Pakistani man in Shalwar Qameez walking in the streets of Pakistan as a poor man and dubbed as “Elon Khan” just because he bought fruits.

The current inflation and surging prices of food and necessary items have irked people and many of the want to boycott buying these goods. However, as always, we find our way to carve out joy from such things, and this time, it is one meme making rounds on social media.

In the holy month of Ramadan, it is common for families to have fruit chaat for iftar but spiralling prices have become a challenge for people.

“Elon Musk after buying fruits for Fruit chaat in Pakistan,” several people posted the image with the caption.

The meme went viral on multiple social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

“It seems that [Elon Musk] is spending time among the poor in Pakistan in disguise. I always thought he was kind-hearted and generous,” a user remarked sarcastically.

“Elon Khan,” another joked.

While hundreds of people sharing the meme, a user expressed the same sentiment in a different meme. In their joke, Elon Musk lost his limbs, in fact, the entire body, after buying fruits in Pakistan.

“Rare photo of Elon Musk who used to work as an electrician in a remote Pakistani village before moving to US for better career prospects,” a user posted.

Another user showed a different version of a Pakistani Elon Musk.