Pakistani media bodies warn global press freedom declining

KARACHI, May 3 /DNA/ — A joint action committee of leading Pakistani media organizations has voiced deep alarm over what it calls a worldwide deterioration of press freedom, noting that journalists in both developing and developed nations face rising censorship, violence, and economic pressure.

In a statement issued on World Press Freedom Day, the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AMEND), and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) said the past year had been “extremely difficult and challenging” for the profession.

Locally, the groups said press freedom remains unsatisfactory. They alleged that Pakistani journalists have been killed, harassed, arrested on false charges, and tortured. Government and state institutions, the statement said, have ramped up pressure on media houses through preferred editorial policies, conditional government advertising, covert and overt censorship, and taking dissenting voices off air.

“As a result, journalists and media organizations are under severe pressure and uncertainty,” the statement read.

The committee also drew attention to international conflicts, particularly Gaza, where they said several journalists have been killed while performing professional duties. Media freedom, they added, continues to be restricted in Afghanistan, while reporters in Ukraine, Syria, Yemen, and Sudan face serious dangers, attacks, and death.

In Russia, India, and Iran, journalists faced pressure, arrests, and censorship, the statement noted.

West Also Criticized

Notably, the committee also criticized Western nations that “present themselves as champions of democracy and free speech.” In Hungary and Poland, it said, media freedom and institutional independence are in a worrying state. In France, journalists faced pressure and obstacles covering protests. In the United States, the statement said, the government and presidency’s behavior toward the media — described as reflecting “an authoritarian mindset” — has created uncertainty for free journalism.

“Sadly, in conflict zones, journalists were deliberately targeted many times to stop them from telling the world the truth,” the bodies added.

The statement also highlighted global economic pressures and financial difficulties in the media industry, leading to job insecurity, salary cuts, and increasing professional problems.

Despite the challenges, the committee saluted journalists and media houses worldwide who have made “unmatched sacrifices” to bring the truth and keep the public informed.

“We reaffirm our commitment to continue the struggle to protect freedom of speech, democratic values, and the public’s right to information. Despite all difficulties, we will continue to play our constitutional, legal, and democratic role to promote truth and transparency in society.”