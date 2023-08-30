Pakistani meat enterprise expands into China

DNA

Islamabad, Aug 30: Pakistan exported meat and meat preparations worth $34,866,000 in July against the exports of $25,409,000 during the same period of last year, showing a growth of 37.22% with a quantity of 8,910 M.T, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In fiscal year 2022-2023, Pakistan exported meat and meat preparations worth $426,708,000 as compared to $341,006,000 in fiscal year 2021-2022, an increase of 25.13%.

The major export destinations were the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

Mr. Bilal Tata, a member of the All Pakistan Meat Exporters & Processors Association of Pakistan (APMEPA), attributed the growth in exports to the increased competitiveness of Pakistani products in the international market due to currency depreciation and enhanced demand from existing GCC countries and new markets such as Jordan, Uzbekistan after recovery of the global economy.

A vast untapped export potential stemming from its large livestock population leaves it well-positioned to grow its meat industry, including the processed meat market segment. A more efficient supply chain that reduces the operating costs of animal sourcing for meat processors also holds tremendous potential for significant growth in export revenues and farm income.

Beef export holds significant importance among all meat exports. With approximately $300 million of export revenues generated in 2020, of which $245 million worth of bovine meat exports, meat – and beef in particular – has progressively emerged as a leading agricultural export product, according to the UN Comtrade, 2020.

Tata Best Foods Ltd is one of three processing plants proposed for export to China by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Pakistan.

Bilal Tata, owner of the company, said China has a very large consumption and is becoming a new export destination for Pakistani meat. Efforts are being made to comply with extensive requirements regarding animal disease management, processing conditions, storage, certification, packaging, transportation, and labelling under official supervision in Pakistan to adhere to veterinary health and public health regulations in both China and Pakistan.

“Recognizing the potential of the industry, the Government of Pakistan has been actively supporting and promoting the export of meat products by streamlining export procedures, improving infrastructure and providing necessary assistance to meat enterprises. There is potential for technology transfer through JVs for processed meat products specifically for Chinese markets,” Tata added.