Pakistani Kinnow Festival held in Minsk
MINSK: The Embassy of Pakistan, Minsk in collaboration with Pak Trading House, LLC Minsk organised the First ever Pakistan Kinnow Festival at one of the largest Shopping Malls in Minsk on 19 February 2022.
The event, part of Mission’s Public/Economic Diplomacy efforts, attracted huge response from the general public as record number of visitors hovering around 6000 visited the booth during the festival which lasted for four hours. Several items including fresh orange juice, Ice Cream and orange gift were presented to the visitors.
