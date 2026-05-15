Pakistani, Iranian nationals of seized US vessels repatriated, says DPM Dar

ISLAMABAD, MAY 15: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Friday that the government has successfully repatriated 11 Pakistanis and 20 Iranians through Singapore who were abroad vessels seized in the high seas by the United States.

In a post on X, DPM Dar stated that all individuals were in good health and high spirits, adding that the welfare and well-being of Pakistanis abroad, particularly those in distress, remained the government’s highest priority.

Dar said the individuals travelled from Singapore to Bangkok, where they boarded a flight scheduled to arrive in Islamabad later that night, completing the next phase of their return journey.

He further said that Iranian nationals would subsequently be facilitated to return to their home country.

The deputy prime minister expressed gratitude to Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his government for their continued support and engagement throughout the process, which was undertaken at Pakistan’s request.

He also thanked Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for placing trust in Pakistan for the repatriation of Iranian nationals.

Dar acknowledged the role of the US government in ensuring close coordination that facilitated the smooth return of 11 Pakistani and 20 Iranian nationals.

He further appreciated the government of Thailand for facilitating transit through Bangkok at Pakistan’s request.

The deputy prime minister also extended gratitude to officials at Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Ministry of Interior, and diplomatic missions in Singapore and Thailand for ensuring timely coordination and the successful completion of the operation.