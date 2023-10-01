Pakistani govt launches crackdown against foreigners with expired visas
ISLAMABAD, Oct 01 (DNA): In a major move, the federal government has
announced strict measures against foreigners whose visas have expired.
Sources within the government report that authorities will take decisive
action against those individuals whose visas have expired by October 3,
causing over 6,000 foreigners to hastily leave the city of Islamabad.
With the impending deadline just around the corner, sources confirmed
that further processing of visa violations will be expedited to maintain
law and order within the capital city.
The crackdown on visa violators has been prompted by a sharp increase in
the number of illegally staying foreigners in Islamabad, which has
surged to a concerning 398 individuals.
To address this issue, authorities have registered 43 cases against
foreign nationals across different police stations.
The government’s decision to take stern action against foreigners with
expired visas comes as part of a broader effort to regulate immigration
and ensure national security.
This move aims to maintain the integrity of visa regulations and
safeguard the interests of both Pakistani citizens and legally residing
foreigners.
Officials have urged all foreigners currently residing in Islamabad to
ensure their visa documentation is up-to-date and in compliance with
local laws. Failure to do so may result in detention and deportation.
