Pakistani govt launches crackdown against foreigners with expired visas

ISLAMABAD, Oct 01 (DNA): In a major move, the federal government has

announced strict measures against foreigners whose visas have expired.

Sources within the government report that authorities will take decisive

action against those individuals whose visas have expired by October 3,

causing over 6,000 foreigners to hastily leave the city of Islamabad.

With the impending deadline just around the corner, sources confirmed

that further processing of visa violations will be expedited to maintain

law and order within the capital city.

The crackdown on visa violators has been prompted by a sharp increase in

the number of illegally staying foreigners in Islamabad, which has

surged to a concerning 398 individuals.

To address this issue, authorities have registered 43 cases against

foreign nationals across different police stations.

The government’s decision to take stern action against foreigners with

expired visas comes as part of a broader effort to regulate immigration

and ensure national security.

This move aims to maintain the integrity of visa regulations and

safeguard the interests of both Pakistani citizens and legally residing

foreigners.

Officials have urged all foreigners currently residing in Islamabad to

ensure their visa documentation is up-to-date and in compliance with

local laws. Failure to do so may result in detention and deportation.