Pakistani FM can only visit Russia after public approval from US: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Dr. Shireen Mazari stressed the need for focusing on the implementation of the Constitution, respect for fundamental rights for all and end to abuse of laws.

In statement on Tuesday, Dr. Mazari said that fact was Pakistan has been reimagined already after regime change conspiracy.

She said that reimagined where State ruled through desperate corrupt puppets and munshis and alternatives being engineered after one set of puppets proved utterly incompetent.

Dr. Mazari went on to say that reimagined with total subservience to US when FM can only visit Russia after public approval from the US.

“Reimagined with terrorism on the rise because of Intelligence failures as sole focus was now on doctored, deep fake audio, videos and sham sedition FIRs especially against PTI leaders,” she added.

Dr. Mazari stated that so Pak has already been reimagined as country where Constitution is being violated with impunity and where fundamental rights and laws have been trampled on by the Powerful with Impunity. “So instead of continuing to reimagine Pak, the need is to focus on implementation of Constitution, respect for fundamental rights for all and end to abuse of laws,” she stressed.