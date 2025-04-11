Pakistani farmers need to grow HC-021C canola variety for high yields: Zhou Xusheng

ISLAMABAD, APR 11 (DNA): Wuhan Qingfa Hesheng Seed Company Limited Business Head Pakistan Zhou Xusheng has exhorted the farmers to cultivate the new high-yield canola variety HC-021C, introduced under the CPEC project, to help Pakistan cut the canola oil import bill.

Speaking at a training session for farmers in Piplan area of Bhakkar district, Punjab, focused on hybrid rapeseed cultivation, Zhou emphasized, “The new variety can boost edible oil production and save foreign exchange reserves for Pakistan.”

According to a INP’s report, he pointed out that many people associate the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with roads and dams, but during his tenure as the head of Qingfa Wuhan Hesheng Seed Company, he contributed to the CPEC by introducing this new canola variety in Pakistan.

Zhou noted that Pakistan currently grows canola on just 140,000 acres, which is insufficient to reduce the country’s import bill.

He highlighted the agricultural cooperation agreement between the Chinese and Pakistani governments and announced his company’s plans to help the farmers access canola harvesting equipment and oil extraction units from China, further promoting canola cultivation in Pakistan.

He said unlike other canola varieties, HC-021C produces the oil that is not only sweet and tasty but also offers numerous health benefits. With lower levels of erucic acid and glucosinolates than the international standards, this variety is particularly beneficial for heart health.

Additionally, the mustard cake left after oil extraction is highly nutritious for animals, improving milk production and reducing the maturity period of livestock, which can increase the farmers’ income, he added.

Zhou promised to request the Punjab government to provide subsidies for growing the new canola variety, reducing the sowing costs for farmers and boosting their profits.

This support will encourage the farmers to expand the area under canola cultivation, helping Pakistan meet its oil needs, he added.

Qingfa Wuhan Hesheng Seed Company Limited and Evyol Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to produce canola seed and edible oil in Pakistan. This rapeseed project is now an official part of the CPEC Phase-II Agricultural Project, supported by both governments.

The two companies have been collaborating since 2009 to develop HC-021C, which offers improved yields and healthier oil.

The Rapeseed Field Technical Training Program aims to further strengthen the China-Pakistan agricultural cooperation and promote modern agricultural practices, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of Certus Seeds, Evyol Group Pakistan Muhammad Zafar Iqbal emphasized that HC-021C has the potential to revolutionize Pakistan’s economy by meeting its edible oil requirements.

He said despite being an agricultural country, Pakistan imports 500,000 tonnes of edible oil annually, spending $4 billion. If double-zero canola is cultivated nationwide, it could become a backbone of Pakistan’s agriculture sector, he added.

Zafar explained that between the years 2009 and 2019, HC-021C trials were conducted across Pakistan, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Sindh.

Best results were achieved in Piplan, Bhakkar district, which showed the highest production, low disease incidence, and excellent oil quality. While Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur have also showed promising results, he added.

The group plans to introduce double-zero oil in the market this year, ensuring that the farmers receive a premium price for their produce, he said.

Zafar explained that the variety’s name “double zero” refers to its negligible levels of erucic acid and glucosinolate, and its oil is among the best for consumption after olive oil due to its high omega-3 content.

With its strong trunk and healthy seeds, HC-021C offers greater production and oil yield than other canola varieties, he added.

At the training session, the farmers were provided with detailed information on the production techniques, fertilization plans, and they had the opportunity to ask questions about the new variety.