Pakistani delegation holds high-level meetings in Beijing to discuss bilateral ties, CPEC

BEIJING, Nov 8 (DNA)::A Pakistani delegation comprising foreign affairs expert Muhammad Mehdi and bureaucrats from Balochistan has visited China at the invitation of the Chinese government.

The visit was organised by the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad.

During their stay in Beijing, the delegation held meetings with senior officials from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tianjin University and other key government and business institutions. Discussions focused on Pakistan-China bilateral relations, regional cooperation, the strategic importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the development of Gwadar Port and ways to expand trade ties between the two countries.

The Pakistani delegation met Cheng Wei, Counsellor in the South Asia Division of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Tianjin Li Xiang, Deputy Director-General at the ministry; and Gao Yuqing, Director of the Tianjin International Trade and Shipping Centre.

The meetings provided an opportunity to discuss ways to further strengthen the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China and explore new avenues for economic and commercial cooperation, according to a statement issued here.

Speaking during the meetings, foreign affairs expert Muhammad Mehdi said Gwadar was not merely a Pakistani port but also served as a potential trade gateway to West Asia. He said the port offered China one of the shortest maritime routes for trade with Europe and Africa.

Mehdi said the security situation in Balochistan was gradually improving as a result of effective strategies adopted by Pakistan’s security forces. However, he stressed that Pakistan and China needed to develop a coordinated joint strategy to address the security challenges facing CPEC.

Congratulating Chinese officials on the initiative to make Tianjin Port the world’s first carbon-free port, Mehdi expressed hope that similar modern, environmentally friendly and sustainable development projects could be developed for the ports of Karachi and Gwadar in the future.

He said that bringing Pakistan’s port infrastructure in line with modern international standards could open up new opportunities for economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

During the discussions, Gwadar Port Authority Director Qazi Nematullah appreciated China’s ongoing support for social welfare initiatives in Gwadar. He also discussed the prospects for further cooperation in healthcare, including the establishment of a hospital in the port city.

Himal Dashti, representing Gwadar Port Development, thanked the Chinese officials and expressed appreciation for Muhammad Mehdi’s detailed and in-depth discussion of issues relating to Gwadar.

During the meetings, Hayat Murad, representing Pakistan Customs, presented traditional Balochi shawls to the Chinese hosts and Muhammad Mehdi as a gesture of friendship and cultural goodwill. He also presented them with traditional Balochi caps, highlighting the cultural heritage of Balochistan.

The meetings in Beijing were significant in highlighting the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China and identifying opportunities for closer cooperation, particularly in relation to the future development of Gwadar Port and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.