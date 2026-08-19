Pakistani coordinator for SCO affairs meets ambassadors of member countries on Heads of State Summit 2027

As Pakistan is preparing to host the high-level Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Summit in Islamabad in 2027.

ISLAMABAD, AUG 19 /DNA/ – Seasoned diplomat , Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Faisal is Pakistan’s National Coordinator for SCO Affairs. On 19 Aug 2025, he invited Ambassadors of the member countries at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Islamabad to discuss the matters related to the Summit.

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The preparatory meeting was attended by ambassadors and chargés d’affaires of SCO member states accredited in Pakistan, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan including Head of CAR desk Ambassador Hasan Ali Zaigham and diplomats from SCO member states.

Ambassadors included , Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, DHMs included China, India, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan.

From India , CdA, Dr Satianjal Pandey attended the meeting that is a pleasant phenomenon in bilarteral relations. He has assumed charge recently and did not avoid the presence at the meeting meant for all member states.

A number of organizational issues related to Pakistan’s upcoming SCO chairmanship in 2027 were discussed.

Indian Foreign Minister Mr. Jayshankar visited Islamabad, Pakistan, on October 15–16, 2024, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government summit. This trip marked the first visit by a high-ranking Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly a decade.

Both nations confirmed beforehand that no bilateral talks or side meetings were planned, with Jaishankar stating he attended strictly as a multilateral participant for the SCO summit.

But at the same time , it was demonstration that Indian Prime Minister did not attend the summit only because it was in Pakistan. Who will attend the Heads of State Summit in 2027? Foreign Minister again ? or President of India ?

Heads of State Summit follows Pakistan’s earlier successful hosting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting in October 2024. PM Shehbaz called for investing in the region’s collective capacity for connectivity.

A three-day holiday was declared for the summit, which was held amid tight security. Many businesses and routes in the federal capital and its twin city, Rawalpindi were closed due to safety concerns.

October 2024: Pakistan hosted the 23rd SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Islamabad, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, focusing on regional trade, security, and economic cooperation.

2027 Summit: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced preparations for hosting the apex Council of Heads of State summit. The Foreign Office confirmed that invitations will be extended to all member states, including India, following standard organizational procedures.

Infrastructure Upgrades:

Authorities have fast-tracked urban development, road expansions, and beautification projects across Islamabad and Rawalpindi in anticipation of visiting dignitaries.

Regional Connectivity:

Pakistan continues to leverage the SCO platform to promote regional integration, economic trade corridors, and joint counter-terrorism strategies.

Pakistan assumed the chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Reg­ional Anti-Terrorist Structure (SCO-RATS) for 2025-26 after the 44th meeting of the RATS council in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyz Republic, decided to pass the chairmanship to Islamabad in September 2025 ; .

Islamabad vo­­wed to work for pro­moting regional cooperation on countering terrorism. Pakistan welcomed the decision, calling it “a reflection of the confidence of SCO member states in Pakistan’s dedicated efforts and contribution towards regio­nal peace and security, particularly in combating terrorism”.