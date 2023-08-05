Pakistani community observes Youm-e-Istehsal

Vienna, AUG 5 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Pakistan hosted an event to observe Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), and to highlight the egregious human rights violations being committed by India in IIOJK. The event was held as part of Youm-e-Istehsal activities to mark the fourth anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 05 August 2019 in IIOJK.



Ambassador Aftab Ahmad Khokher read the messages from the President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. He highlighted that, on this Day, the Government of Pakistan and its people demonstrate to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, and the world-at-large, that Pakistanis have not forgotten them and their struggle against Indian Occupation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He further stated that our collective efforts must continue to galvanise support of the international community and to utilise all available platforms effectively to demand an end to India’s gross and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK.

He called for UN supervised investigations into the extrajudicial killings to ensure the implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.



Prominent community members and representatives of the Kashmiri diaspora in Austria also participated in the event. They were unanimous in their views that India had let loose a reign of terror and suppression, gross and widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, in an attempt to perpetuate its illegal and forcible occupation of IIOJK. They all prayed for the brutal occupation of IIOJK to end and for the realisation of the right of self determination for all Kashmiris.