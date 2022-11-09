Pakistani Celebrities rejoice Pakistan’s Semi Final entry

LAHORE – Pakistan Celebrity fraternity on Sunday was overwhelmed with Pakistan’s qualification to the World Twenty20 Semi Finals.

On Sunday, Netherlands beat world cup favourites South Africa and after beating Bangladesh, Pakistan was through to the Semi-finals.

Actress Mawra Hocaine could not hold herself from expressing her joy. “Rose from the ashes. Just how we always do. To many, many more Insha Allah,” she wrote on her social media account.

“T20 Cricket and Pakistani politics, as unpredictable as it can get,” said Haroon Shahid in a post.

“This is Pakistan cricket. You write us off, we come back stronger. You say we are done, we start again. You corner us down, we roar like tigers,” wrote singer-cum-actor Asim Azhar.

“Thankyou Netherlands,” was the tweet from writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar.