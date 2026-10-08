Pakistani business delegation visits  Save the Dogs in Cernavodă

DNA

CERNAVODĂ, ROMANIA | 8 October 2026

A delegation from the Pakistan–Romania Business Council (PRBC), representing Karachi, visited Urme de Bucurie (Footprints of Joy) in Cernavodă (Constanța county), the main center of excellence operated by Save the Dogs and Other Animals, one of Romania’s leading animal protection organizations.

The delegation, headed by Mr. Atif Farooqi, Honorary Consul Designate of Romania in Sindh, Pakistan, and Advisor and Chief Operating Officer of PRBC, was warmly welcomed by Ms. Adriana Susmă, Director General of Save the Dogs and Other Animals, who presented the organization’s activities, achievements and extensive experience in animal rescue, rehabilitation, veterinary care and humane stray animal population management.

The visit provided an opportunity for the Pakistani delegation to learn from Romania’s experience in addressing the challenges associated with stray animals and to explore how successful Romanian practices could be adapted and implemented in Sindh province, particularly in Karachi.

Romania’s Experience: From Stray Animal Challenges to Sustainable Solutions

Over the past two decades, Romania has made important progress in developing more responsible approaches to animal welfare. Historically confronted with large populations of stray dogs, abandonment, uncontrolled breeding and inadequate animal protection infrastructure, the country has witnessed the emergence of successful initiatives based on sterilization, vaccination, microchipping, veterinary treatment, responsible adoption and cooperation between public authorities and civil society.

Although challenges remain, organizations such as Save the Dogs have demonstrated that sustained investment in prevention, veterinary infrastructure, public education and humane population management can deliver meaningful and lasting results.

Save the Dogs: A Romanian Success Story with International Recognition

Founded by Italian animal welfare activist Sara Turetta, Save the Dogs began its activities in Cernavodă in 2002, promoting humane alternatives to the killing of stray dogs.

Over more than two decades, the organization has helped thousands of abandoned, neglected and abused animals, developing a comprehensive animal welfare model combining rescue operations, sterilization campaigns, veterinary services, rehabilitation, adoption and community education.

Its Urme de Bucurie center includes modern veterinary facilities, dedicated shelters for dogs and cats, and specialized accommodation for rescued horses and donkeys. The organization also operates adoption and volunteering programs, providing animals with opportunities for recovery and permanent homes.

The center has become an important example of how cooperation between animal welfare professionals, volunteers, local communities and international supporters can contribute to sustainable solutions.

Sharing Romanian Expertise with Karachi and Sindh

During the visit, discussions focused on the potential transfer of Romanian experience and best practices to Pakistan, particularly in humane stray dog population management, sterilization and vaccination programs, veterinary infrastructure, responsible adoption and public awareness.

The delegation expressed interest in exploring how lessons learned from Cernavodă could contribute to addressing similar challenges in Karachi and other urban communities in Sindh.

The visit also highlighted the importance of integrating animal welfare with public health considerations, community safety and responsible urban management.

H.E. Dr. Dan Stoenescu, Ambassador of Romania to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, highlighted the importance of sharing Romania’s experience with Pakistani partners:

“A country should also be judged by the way it treats its animals. Romania has learned important lessons from its own difficult experience with stray animal populations, and organizations such as Save the Dogs demonstrate how compassion, professionalism and long-term commitment can produce remarkable results.

Our ambition is to share these successful Romanian practices with our Pakistani friends and encourage their adaptation in Karachi and across Sindh. Animal welfare is not only about protecting animals. It is also about public health, community safety, responsible governance and the values we pass on to future generations.

I hope this visit will mark the beginning of practical cooperation between Romanian and Pakistani institutions and organizations, turning lessons learned in Cernavodă into tangible improvements in Pakistan. Diplomacy is not only about politics and trade. It is also about sharing solutions that make our societies better.”

A Broader Dimension of Romania–Pakistan Cooperation

The visit formed part of the PRBC delegation’s broader program in Romania, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and identifying opportunities for cooperation across different sectors.

Facilitated through the efforts of the Embassy of Romania in Islamabad and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, the visit reflected a shared interest in expanding bilateral exchanges beyond traditional trade and investment to include social responsibility, community development and animal welfare.

The initiative also demonstrated the potential for Romanian civil society organizations to share their expertise and successful practices with international partners, particularly in areas where both countries face comparable challenges.

The delegation expressed its appreciation to Director General Adriana Susmă and the entire Save the Dogs team for their hospitality, professionalism and dedication to animal protection.

The visit concluded with the hope that the experience gained in Cernavodă would encourage further contacts between Romanian and Pakistani organizations, including local authorities, veterinary professionals and animal welfare associations, and contribute to the development of humane, sustainable and effective approaches to animal welfare in Sindh.

The treatment of animals is an important reflection of a society’s values. By sharing experience, expertise and successful practices, Romania and Pakistan can strengthen their partnership while contributing to more compassionate, responsible and safer communities.