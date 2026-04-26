Pakistani Auto Sector Engages with Chinese Industry at Beijing Exhibition

BEIJING, Apr 26: The 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition opened in China’s capital on Friday, drawing significant international participation, including a strong delegation from Pakistan that reflects the growing depth of China–Pakistan economic cooperation in the automotive sector.

More than 100 Pakistani participants, including distributors, business representatives, and industry stakeholders, attended the exhibition and 70 participating at the invitation of leading Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors (GWM). The visit highlights expanding business-to-business engagement and increasing interest among Pakistani companies in China’s rapidly evolving automotive industry, particularly in new energy vehicles and advanced manufacturing technologies.

Speaking to China Economic Net (CEN), Ahmed Warraich, a Great Wall Motors distributor from Faisalabad, said the visit provided valuable exposure to cutting-edge developments in the automotive sector. “This exhibition is an excellent opportunity for Pakistani partners to understand the direction in which the global and Chinese auto industries are moving. We see strong potential for collaboration, especially in modern and energy-efficient vehicles,” he noted.

Great Wall Motors organized a special engagement program for its all Pakistani distributors, offering them insights into the company’s latest vehicle lineup, technological innovations, and future strategies. The initiative underscores GWM’s commitment to strengthening its footprint in Pakistan and fostering long-term partnerships with local stakeholders, he added.

Several other Chinese automotive companies also extended invitations to Pakistani partners, reflecting a broader trend of deepening bilateral cooperation in the sector. Industry observers note that such exchanges are playing a vital role in transferring knowledge, enhancing technical capacity, and opening new avenues for investment and joint ventures, CEN reported on Sunday.

The participation of Pakistani delegates at the Beijing Auto Show comes amid growing momentum under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), where industrial cooperation and technology transfer remain key priorities, said Muhammad Faheem, a Pakistani businessman. “The automotive sector, in particular, has emerged as a promising area for collaboration, with Chinese brands increasingly entering the Pakistani market and contributing to its diversification”, he stated.

He mentioned that as the exhibition continues, Pakistani participants are expected to explore further partnerships, evaluate emerging trends, and engage with Chinese counterparts to strengthen long-term business ties.

The Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, one of the world’s premier auto shows, serves as a platform for global industry leaders to showcase innovation and build international cooperation an objective that aligns closely with the evolving China–Pakistan economic partnership.