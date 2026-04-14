Pakistani analyst honoured with Chatham House fellowship

By Nazir Siyal / DNA

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Hamid Khan Al-Mashriqi, an international strategic affairs expert and award-winning journalist, has been awarded a prestigious fellowship at Chatham House, marking a significant achievement for Pakistan.

Chatham House, formally known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs, is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading policy institutions, recognized for its influential work in global governance, international relations, and strategic research.

The fellowship reflects Dr. Al-Mashriqi’s extensive contributions to diplomacy, international relations, and the media industry. His expertise has been acknowledged across global platforms, where he has represented Pakistan and the United Kingdom at major forums including the World Economic Forum (WEF), United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), and the Overseas Pakistanis Convention.

This recognition not only highlights his professional accomplishments but also underscores Pakistan’s growing presence in international intellectual and policy circles.