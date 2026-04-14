Tuesday, April 14, 2026
Main Menu

Pakistani analyst honoured with Chatham House fellowship

| April 14, 2026
Pakistani analyst honoured with Chatham House fellowship

By Nazir Siyal / DNA

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Hamid Khan Al-Mashriqi, an international strategic affairs expert and award-winning journalist, has been awarded a prestigious fellowship at Chatham House, marking a significant achievement for Pakistan.

Chatham House, formally known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs, is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading policy institutions, recognized for its influential work in global governance, international relations, and strategic research.

The fellowship reflects Dr. Al-Mashriqi’s extensive contributions to diplomacy, international relations, and the media industry. His expertise has been acknowledged across global platforms, where he has represented Pakistan and the United Kingdom at major forums including the World Economic Forum (WEF), United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), and the Overseas Pakistanis Convention.

This recognition not only highlights his professional accomplishments but also underscores Pakistan’s growing presence in international intellectual and policy circles.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Romania appreciates Pakistan’s role in facilitating recent Islamabad Talks

Romania appreciates Pakistan’s role in facilitating recent Islamabad Talks

ISLAMABAD, APR 14 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq DarRead More

President Zardari embarks on official state visit to Bahrain

Pakistan cannot progress without stable Balochistan: President Zardari

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (DNA): President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday stressed the need for dialogue,Read More

Comments are Closed