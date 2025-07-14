Pakistan youth must upskill for automation-driven future: ICCI

ISLAMABAD, JUL 14 /DNA/ – President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, has emphasized that in an era where automation is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace, it is crucial for the country’s youth to equip themselves with future-facing skills to not just survive, but thrive in the evolving economic landscape.

He made these remarks while addressing a group of young entrepreneurs who visited the Chamber House on Monday. On this occasion, ICCI Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui and Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry were also present.

Highlighting the immense potential of Pakistan’s youth, the ICCI President stressed the urgent need for skill-based training to help the younger generation view rapid technological changes as opportunities rather than threats. “The future belongs to those who can adapt, innovate and lead in a tech-driven world,” he said.

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi urged academic institutions to revamp their teaching methodologies by integrating problem-based learning, real-world case studies, and simulations that foster forward-thinking, creativity, and confidence among students.

He further encouraged young people to become tech-agile and open to emerging career paths such as digital entrepreneurship, remote freelancing, and content creation—viable alternatives to conventional employment.

Reaffirming the Chamber’s commitment to this cause, Qureshi said, “ICCI is dedicated to bridging the gap between academia and industry through strategic collaborations to prepare our youth for the challenges and opportunities of the future.”=DNA