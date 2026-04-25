Pakistan, Yangzhou agree on trade roadshows and mutual visits

YANGZHOU, APR 25 /DNA/ – Pakistan’s envoy to China, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi visited Yangzhou, a historic, industrially advanced and culturally rich city of Jiangsu province, from 23-24 April 2026. The visit aimed at further deepening Pakistan-China investment, trade and vocational training cooperation in agriculture, new energy and new technologies, chemical engineering as well as scaling up people-to-people exchanges.

The Ambassador met Party Secretary Wang Jinjian and Mayor Zheng Haitao. He also visited FAMSUN, a leading Yangzhou-based company providing integrated agriculture technology and product solutions. Ambassador Hashmi also spoke in detail and interacted with leading agriculture enterprises at the forum organized by FAMSUN.

During interactions with Yangzhou leaders, Ambassador Hashmi discussed a number of proposals to further expand B2B investment and trade ties by optimally harnessing the existing Punjab-Jiangsu sister province cooperation mechanism, organizing periodic B2B investment mobilization roadshows, and facilitating mutual visits by enterprises.

Both sides agreed to leverage Yangzhou’s strengths in the fields of new technologies, new materials, agriculture modernization, information technology, automotive and construction industries as well as batteries and storage systems. Ambassador Hashmi invited Yangzhou-based companies to participate in the B2B Investment Conference on IT and Telecommunication in Hangzhou next month. He also expressed willingness to co-organize investment roadshows in Yangzhou, Beijing and Pakistan, and to facilitate visits to Pakistan.

During his visit to FAMSUN, Ambassador Hashmi and his delegation were received by its President Chen Zhengjun. President Chen briefed them on the company’s state-of-the-art Smart Park which seamlessly optimizes resources, energy consumption, and ecological sustainability. The Ambassador appreciated FAMSUN’s growing footprint in Pakistan and encouraged the company to further expand partnerships in agricultural modernization, agro-processing, dairy products, and capacity building.

Ambassador Hashmi participated in the China-Pakistan Agricultural Modernization and Food Security Innovation Cooperation Forum on 24 April 2026. In his remarks, he highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to transforming its agriculture sector through mechanization, resilient supply chains, improved seed development, enhanced micro financing, and skills development and vocational training programmes. He invited Chinese enterprises to explore business opportunities, particularly in areas such as precision agriculture, cold-chain logistics, digital farming solutions, and dairy products. Senior representatives from Irritech, Zoomlion and FAMSUN made detailed presentations, which were followed by a detailed interactive session. Ambassador Hashmi shared Pakistan’s priorities, plans and keenness to partner with Chinese companies in agriculture, food processing, developing value and industrial chains by harnessing technology, finance and management resources.

Yangzhou represents a dynamic city that has excelled in industrial development, ecological and cultural preservation, while promoting exquisite culinary and tourism resources. It boasts a key geographical location at the junction of the Grand Canal and Yangtze River. With a population of nearly five million, and development of six key industrial clusters, Yangzhou has emerged as a dynamic industrial and tourism hub, with a GDP of over $100 billion and industrial sales exceeding $140 billion.