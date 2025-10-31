Pakistan won’t retreat from counter-terrorism stance: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, OCT 31: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan will not retreat from its stance against terrorism and demanded an end to cross-border attacks from Afghanistan.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Asif said that whether the group is the proscribed TTP or the BLA, terrorism will not be tolerated. He said Pakistan must protect the interests of its soil and will use force where necessary. He said Taliban support, whether collective or individual, must stop.

The minister said Kabul and all parties there must guarantee Pakistan’s security. He said Afghan territory must not serve as a base for attacks against Pakistan. He added that whether the Taliban give assurances is not the point.

Asif said Pakistan had served Afghans for forty years and now must attend to its own affairs. He said the past year had produced many successes and that government and the establishment had shown exemplary unity after periods of internal strife.

He said the prime minister and the field marshal had received warm treatment in the United States and that Pakistan’s dignity and standing had improved. He urged people to think of the country rather than personal gain.

Asif warned that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and local people risk isolation. He said former FATA residents feel Islamabad acts in good faith.