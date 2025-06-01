Pakistan won’t compromise on Balochistan’s peace: Field Marshal Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD, JUN 1: Field Marshal Asim Munir said that every conspiracy against Pakistan — be it internal or external — will be foiled, while accusing India of fuelling terrorism in Balochistan through its “proxy networks”.

He made these remarks during a joint address with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a grand jirga held in Quetta, where tribal elders and families of martyrs were in attendance.

“India is behind the terrorist networks operating in Balochistan. It’s proxy war is no longer covert — it has now become open aggression,” said the field marshal as he reaffirmed the resolve of the armed forces to defend the province and safeguard its peace.

“There will be no compromise on peace in Balochistan,” he asserted. “The future of Pakistan is linked to Balochistan. The Pakistan Army is fully prepared to respond to all threats and stand with the people of the province.”

The statement comes at a time of heightened concern over cross-border terrorism and sabotage incidents in the restive region, which has seen intermittent violence in recent months targeting both civilians and security forces.

PM Shehbaz vows state would not allow space for such elements to flourish

PM Shehbaz, who accompanied by Asim Munir, echoed similar sentiments, accusing India of undermining the province’s development efforts.

“India is targeting peace and progress in Balochistan through acts of sabotage,” the prime minister said. “Terrorist groups such as Fitna-ul-Hindustan are trying to mislead the people, but the state, with the support of its citizens, will take the war against terrorism to its logical end.”

He vowed that the state would not allow space for such elements to flourish. “Terrorists will not find a place in our society,” said the premier, stressing the need for accelerated development initiatives.

Mr Sharif announced that major economic packages for Balochistan were in the pipeline and said these must be implemented in a way that their benefits directly reach the common people.

“Balochistan’s youth and tribal elders have played a historic role in promoting national unity,” he said, adding that the government was committed to supporting the families of martyrs and victims of terrorism.

The jirga, held in the provincial capital, aimed to build consensus between state institutions and tribal communities amid ongoing security challenges and the push for long-term stability in the province.