Pakistan women publishers seek government ad payment arrears

KARACHI, NOV 12 /DNA/ – A delegation of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), led by Chairperson of the Women Publishing Committee and Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Monthly Dastak, Fauzia Shaheen, called on Director General, Press and Information Department (PID), Iram Tanveer in her office yesterday.

The delegation comprised Zahida Abbasi, Editor-in-Chief of Daily Nau Sijj, Karachi, and Haseena Jatoi, Editor-in-Chief of Daily Moomal, Karachi. During the meeting, the delegation discussed various issues confronting the print media sector and Urdu journals, particularly those related to the fair distribution of government advertisements, the revision of advertisement rates, and the clearance of pending arrears.

DG PID Iram Tanveer gave a patient hearing to all concerns raised by the delegation and assured them of full cooperation from the department in resolving their problems. She emphasized that supporting women-led publications and journals is one of the government’s key priorities. “God willing, these long-standing issues will be resolved very soon,” she assured.

Later, the Women Publishing Committee delegation also met with Director of Advertisements Sindh, Yousif Kabooro, and apprised him of the challenges faced by Urdu journals and women publishers, particularly regarding advertisement allocations and overdue payments.

Kabooro assured the delegation that the Sindh government is fully aware of the financial difficulties being faced by small and women-run publications. He vowed to take serious and immediate steps to resolve the pending issues and ensure timely release of advertisement payments. “Issuing advertisements to women publishers’ journals is our top priority, and we will make every effort to address their grievances without delay,” he added.

The delegation expressed gratitude to DG PID Iram Tanveer and Director Advertisements Sindh Yousif Kabooro for their positive response and assurance of cooperation, terming the meetings productive and encouraging for the future of women-led print media in Pakistan.