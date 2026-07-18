Pakistan witnesses historic display of religious unity as scholars from all schools of thought offer prayers behind one Imam

KARACHI, JUL 18: Pakistan marked a significant milestone in its campaign against extremism, terrorism and sectarian violence as leading religious scholars and spiritual leaders from all schools of thought offered Maghrib prayers behind a single Imam at Jamia Tur Rasheed, Karachi, in an unprecedented demonstration of religious harmony and national unity.

This historic demonstration was observed during an official visit to Jamia Tur Rasheed, organized by the National Paigham-e-Aman Committee and brought together eminent Ulema and Mashaikh, representatives of major religious seminaries and leaders from different faith communities.

The congregation is being regarded as the first of its kind in Pakistan’s history, where scholars representing all schools of Islamic thought assembled at a leading religious institution to offer congregational prayers behind one Imam, sending a strong message of unity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Among those who attended the event were Prime Minister’s Coordinator for the National Paigham-e-Aman Committee and Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Allama Arif Wahidi, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Mufti Abdul Rahim, Allama Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Mufti Muhammad Karim Khan, Dr. Asif Mir, Mufti Yousaf Kashmiri, Allama Tauqir Abbas, Allama Asad Zaidi, Hafiz Maqbool Ahmed, and representatives of various federations of religious seminaries.

Addressing the media, Ashrafi described the occasion as a historic achievement in promoting religious harmony in Pakistan.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, the day we had long awaited has finally arrived. We wished to see Muslims in Pakistan, just as in the Two Holy Mosques, standing behind one Imam in prayer. Alhamdulillah, this blessed journey has begun from Jamia Tur Rasheed. God willing, the nation will continue to witness such practical manifestations of unity, peace, tolerance and brotherhood,” he said.

He said the National Paigham-e-Aman Committee was committed to implementing the objectives of Paigham-e-Pakistan by countering extremism, terrorism and sectarian violence while promoting unity, tolerance, mutual respect and national cohesion across the country.

Ashrafi appreciated the participation of scholars and religious leaders from all schools of thought, saying their collective presence reflected a shared commitment to peace, harmony and national solidarity.