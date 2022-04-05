Pakistan wishes to enhance relations with Nepal: COAS

RAWALPINDI, APR 5 /DNA/ – Tapas Adhikari, Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to improve bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan wishes to enhance long term multi-domain relations with Nepal based on common interests. COAS reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.